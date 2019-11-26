Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brush Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Brush Stomp Opener

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Title sequence
Painterly
Logo animation
2.2Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with an energetic watercolor stomp opener. This template drives attention with rhythmic brush swipes, paint splashes, and crisp, centered titles that build to a clean logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos, and social teasers, it blends painterly texture with kinetic typography for high-impact messaging. Customize colors, text, and branding to match your visual identity, and deliver a polished opener that feels handcrafted yet modern. Ideal when you need quick, vibrant communication with a creative edge.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us