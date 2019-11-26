Brush Stomp Opener

Make a bold first impression with an energetic watercolor stomp opener. This template drives attention with rhythmic brush swipes, paint splashes, and crisp, centered titles that build to a clean logo reveal. Perfect for intros, promos, and social teasers, it blends painterly texture with kinetic typography for high-impact messaging. Customize colors, text, and branding to match your visual identity, and deliver a polished opener that feels handcrafted yet modern. Ideal when you need quick, vibrant communication with a creative edge.