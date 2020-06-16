Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Family Pop Up Photo Album - Original - Poster image

Family Pop Up Photo Album

00:29 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 8 images · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Photo album
3D motion graphics
Photorealistic
Pop-up book
4.3Kexports
rating
Celebrate your memories with a charming 3D pop-up photo album slideshow. This elegant, photorealistic scene unfolds on a wooden table as paper pages open and Polaroid-style frames rise to showcase your images with smooth, fluid animation. Ideal for family moments, weddings, travel highlights, holidays and more. The design blends pastel tones and warm earth textures with gentle camera drift and depth-of-field for a cozy, premium feel. Easily replace photos and edit captions to tell your story with a handcrafted, papercraft aesthetic that feels timeless and personal.
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Newest templates
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Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
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Christmas Cards
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Motion Graphics
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Design Community
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