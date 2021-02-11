Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Culinary Titles - Original - Poster image

Culinary Titles

00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 1 image · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Food & Beverage
Photorealistic
Promo
Cutting board
Title sequence
3.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with appetizing, top‑down culinary titles crafted from real kitchen footage. Set against warm wood textures with fresh vegetables, this cozy, rustic template is perfect for restaurant promos, recipes, cooking classes, and food channels. Customize multiple title scenes, colors, fonts, and your logo to create a polished, on‑brand video in minutes. Smooth slide‑ins, gentle fades, and macro slicing shots keep attention on your message while celebrating delicious, natural ingredients.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us