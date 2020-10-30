Night Bulbs Elegant Beauty Product

Bring your products or brand to life with an elegant vertical story. Warm string lights, subtle sparkles and refined type frame your images with cinematic calm. Two photo scenes lead seamlessly into a polished logo reveal, ideal for promos, ads, and social stories. Customize colors for bulbs, frames, hearts and text to match your branding. Enjoy smooth, floating motion that feels cozy and upscale—perfect for lifestyle, fashion and product highlights. Crafted for 9:16 stories and reels, this template makes your visuals shine with minimal effort and maximum charm.