Minimal Stories

Present your product or service with a clean, minimal story slideshow. This vertical template features rounded media cards, soft circle accents, and pastel gradients for an elegant, modern look. Smooth slide-in transitions and refined typography keep the focus on your visuals. Simply drop in your media, customize the headline and supporting copy, and match the colors to your brand. Ideal for social ads, reels, and stories when you need a polished promo in minutes—versatile, stylish, and easy to use.