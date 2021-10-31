Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Stories - Original - Poster image

Minimal Stories

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 videos · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Story video
Minimal
Slideshow
Promo
Rounded rectangle
874exports
rating
Present your product or service with a clean, minimal story slideshow. This vertical template features rounded media cards, soft circle accents, and pastel gradients for an elegant, modern look. Smooth slide-in transitions and refined typography keep the focus on your visuals. Simply drop in your media, customize the headline and supporting copy, and match the colors to your brand. Ideal for social ads, reels, and stories when you need a polished promo in minutes—versatile, stylish, and easy to use.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us