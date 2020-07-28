Gllitter Beauty Story

Create elegant vertical stories and ads with a polished glitter aesthetic. This template features full-screen images, a refined border frame, brush-stroke title plates, and smooth, seamless transitions. Easily replace photos, edit multiple headlines, and add your website or CTA. Fine-tune brand colors and fonts in seconds for a cohesive, premium look across slides. Ideal for stylish promos, product highlights, fashion, and lifestyle content where a sophisticated mood and clear messaging are key.