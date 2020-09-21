Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Sticky Invite - Original - Poster image

Halloween Sticky Invite

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Invitation video
Halloween
Cartoon
Slime
Event promo
900exports
rating
Make your Halloween announcement impossible to miss with this playful, slime-dripping invitation video. Bold titles, cartoon bats, and a moody dark palette set the spooky tone while keeping it fun. Perfect for parties, club nights, school events, or themed brand promos. Easily customize multiple text fields for event details, fine‑tune fonts, and tweak the colors of the background, liquid, and accents to match your branding. Add your own audio for extra impact. The fluid motion and animated drips keep attention on the message, delivering a clean, memorable event promo in seconds.
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Stream Elements
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Christmas Cards
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Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
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Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
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Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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