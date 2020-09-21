Halloween Sticky Invite

Make your Halloween announcement impossible to miss with this playful, slime-dripping invitation video. Bold titles, cartoon bats, and a moody dark palette set the spooky tone while keeping it fun. Perfect for parties, club nights, school events, or themed brand promos. Easily customize multiple text fields for event details, fine‑tune fonts, and tweak the colors of the background, liquid, and accents to match your branding. Add your own audio for extra impact. The fluid motion and animated drips keep attention on the message, delivering a clean, memorable event promo in seconds.