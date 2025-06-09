Menu
Templates
Solutions
Brandbook in Motion
Created by MotionBox
15exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
6texts
3fonts
1audio
Set the stage for your brand's narrative using our Brandbook in Motion template, where every beat is a visual punchline. Fly through your style guide with dynamic cuts and typographic flair, making each moment captivate and cling. Customize every slice with your own text, logos, and colors, and rally your audience with a showcase that's music to their eyes.
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox
By Goldenmotion
9s
25
8
8
Dive into a spectacular visual journey with our dynamic Cylindrical Creative Reveal. Images glide seamlessly along a cylindrical photo carousel, drawing viewers into a world of movement before gracefully revealing your logo and tagline. Ideal for promos and presentations, it’s easy to customize with your chosen images, videos, colors, and fonts, creating a polished video ready to make an impact.
By MotionBox
30s
5
11
16
Showcase your brand's authenticity with our Kraft Stationary Mockup Product Promo video, featuring real kraft stationary against a stylish dark desktop backdrop. Customize with your logo, text, and tagline to tell your brand's story. Whether for a presentation, social media, or advertising, this video captures the essence of your product in stunning quality.
By Moysher
12s
24
14
10
Quick Opener is a versatile video template that can be used as an elegant opening to your daily videos or as a smooth promotional video for any kind of video marketing goal and platform. Simply add our media and messages, and let the predefined video animation effects do the rest.
By onbothsides
7s
5
7
25
Transform your back to school announcements into a symphony of unfolding papers with our dynamic reveal template. Specially crafted for educators and businesses, the Back To School Paper Opener template perfectly frames your customized text, logo, and videos, offering a hands-on and organic feel. From promos to presentations, this template turns content into an engaging story.
By Shoeeb
10s
2
3
4
Simple architecture logo build process.
By Skvifi
8s
21
28
30
Promote your travel deals and promotions across all social media and video marketing platforms with an animated promo video. Add your images, customize the text and adapt colors to fit your branding, style, and special offer. Available in 3 formats.
By LuisBranco
12s
3
6
53
Create your intro with 3 impactful words and finish with your logo and tagline! Smooth animations and many options to customize! Come check it out and start creating your personalized intro right now! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By Goldenmotion
12s
24
17
7
Captivate your audience with a Pulse of Motion reveal, where elegance meets evolution in a 3D animation spectacle. Customize with your own logo, image, and video content, all set against a cinematic backdrop that leads the eye in a dance of depth and movement. Elevate your introductions and showcase your brand with a flair that's uniquely yours.
Menu
Templates
Solutions