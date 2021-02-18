Bright Birthday Slideshow

Celebrate in style with a playful birthday slideshow packed with pastel watercolor charm. Hand-drawn bunting, balloons, gifts and a cute cake frame your favorite photos with smooth, friendly motion. Personalize multiple text lines and end on a branded logo scene for a polished finish. Ideal for greetings, parties and family highlights, this template blends cartoon flair with painterly textures to create heartwarming results. Easy to customize and ready to share, it’s perfect for birthdays of any age—just drop in your images, edit the messages and delight your audience.