Holographic Job Offer
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 12 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
4.2Kexports
Promote open positions with a sleek, futuristic hiring video. This template features a holographic HUD panel, teal neon accents, and refined corporate styling. Showcase the role, list key qualifications across multiple scenes, and finish with a clear call to action and branding. Smooth click interactions, type-on titles, and glass-like UI elements deliver a modern, professional feel. Ideal for employer branding and recruitment campaigns on social feeds or paid ads. Fully customizable text, images, colors, and logo help you match your brand in seconds.
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