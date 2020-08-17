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Holographic Employee Testimony - Original - Poster image

Holographic Employee Testimony

00:52 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Testimonial
Futuristic
HUD
Digital
1.5Kexports
rating
Present employee or client stories with a sleek, futuristic look. This template places your quotes, captions, and images inside a holographic HUD, enhanced by clean typography and smooth UI animations. Ideal for corporate testimonial videos, interview highlights, and employer branding promos. Customize fonts, colors, and the logo for a cohesive brand experience. The central panel keeps messages clear and readable while neon accents and code overlays deliver a modern tech vibe. Perfect for social feeds and campaign reels where clarity and polish matter. Impress your audience with professional, easy-to-edit visuals.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us