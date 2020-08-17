Holographic Employee Interview

Present your job offer in a sleek, futuristic interview format. This corporate promo uses holographic HUD panels, kinetic typography, and clean transitions to guide viewers through questions, answers, and a final logo with CTA. Optimized for portrait feed placements, it balances minimal, modern visuals with professional clarity. Swap in your candidate image, headline copy, and brand assets in seconds. Ideal for recruitment campaigns, employer branding, and corporate communications that need a tech-forward, polished finish.