Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Holographic Company Values - Original - Poster image

Holographic Company Values

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Futuristic
Corporate
Digital
HUD
5.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your company values with a sleek, futuristic promo. This design features a holographic HUD panel, neon accents, and smooth typewriter titles that guide viewers through your key messages before highlighting your logo. The vertical-friendly composition is ideal for social feeds and employer branding. Refined motion, clean typography, and a dark, modern palette keep the focus on your words. Easily customize texts, colors, and logo to match your brand and publish a polished corporate piece that feels cutting-edge and professional.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us