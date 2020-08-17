Holographic Company Values
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
5.8Kexports
Showcase your company values with a sleek, futuristic promo. This design features a holographic HUD panel, neon accents, and smooth typewriter titles that guide viewers through your key messages before highlighting your logo. The vertical-friendly composition is ideal for social feeds and employer branding. Refined motion, clean typography, and a dark, modern palette keep the focus on your words. Easily customize texts, colors, and logo to match your brand and publish a polished corporate piece that feels cutting-edge and professional.
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