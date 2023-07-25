Infinity Twist Background

Elevate your visuals with a mesmerizing animated background built around a twisting infinity made of luminous particles. This elegant 3D motion graphic features smooth, floating motion, atmospheric depth-of-field, and a refined digital, futuristic vibe. Customize background and particle colors to match your brand or mood. Perfect for intros, overlays, screens, and ambient backdrops across social formats, it adds sophistication without distracting from your message. Use it for tech content, streams, presentations, and more whenever you need a clean, modern, high-impact visual canvas.