Beauty Serum Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Mock Up
Tree
Nature
Modern
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Beauty Serum Mockup - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:20
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBox profile image
Created by MotionBox
31exports
20 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
24fps
2images
7texts
1font
1audio
Bring the essence of nature to your beauty brand with our exquisite Beauty Serum Mockup template that merges real footage of a serene woodland with your product mockup. Place your logo, tagline, and custom text within a setting of wood and plants to portray an organic and refreshing look. Ready to publish and perfect for advertising or product intros, this video amplifies your green ethos effortlessly.
Edit
Themes (6)
Original
Original
Edit
Blue Wash
Blue Wash
Edit
High Contrast
High Contrast
Edit
Warm
Warm
Edit
Black And White
Black And White
Edit
Retro
Retro
Edit
