Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Short Modern Breaking News - Original - Poster image

Short Modern Breaking News

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 6 images · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
News style
Intro
News & Journalism
Digital
Promo
11.2Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact news opener in minutes. This energetic template blends a 3D globe, broadcast HUD graphics, scanning bars and glitch transitions to deliver fast, modern headlines. Customize your logo, titles and image slides to promote breaking stories, documentaries, or channel updates. A bold red banner anchors key messages while a luminous grid and data overlays add credibility and momentum. Ideal for TV intros, YouTube news segments and social promos, it’s built for clarity, speed and brand recognition.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us