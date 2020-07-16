Short Modern Breaking News

Create a high-impact news opener in minutes. This energetic template blends a 3D globe, broadcast HUD graphics, scanning bars and glitch transitions to deliver fast, modern headlines. Customize your logo, titles and image slides to promote breaking stories, documentaries, or channel updates. A bold red banner anchors key messages while a luminous grid and data overlays add credibility and momentum. Ideal for TV intros, YouTube news segments and social promos, it’s built for clarity, speed and brand recognition.