Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking News 24 - Original - Poster image

Breaking News 24

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 6 images · 1 text · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
News style
News & Journalism
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
6.5Kexports
rating
Launch your bulletin with a sleek broadcast opener. This template combines a rotating 3D globe, clean sliding panels and a central title card to present your headline and brand with authority. Built in a modern news style, it’s ideal for channels, reports, and breaking updates. Customize colors, fonts, and logo in minutes to match your identity, then export a crisp, professional intro ready for any platform. Fast, elegant and versatile, it delivers network-grade polish without complexity—perfect for creators, publishers and broadcasters who need reliable, on-brand results.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us