Breaking Urgent News Promo

Deliver urgent stories with a fast, broadcast‑ready opener. This template features bold headline typography, sliding panel transitions, red duotone light leaks, and scanning line accents for authentic news style. Multiple image placeholders, centered titles, and stacked text sequences keep attention on key points while subtle particles add texture. Ideal for channel intros, breaking updates, program promos, and editorial segments. Tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and go live fast with confident, newsroom polish.