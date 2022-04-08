Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking Urgent News Promo - Original - Poster image

Breaking Urgent News Promo

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 images · 14 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
News style
Title sequence
News & Journalism
Bold
18.6Kexports
rating
Deliver urgent stories with a fast, broadcast‑ready opener. This template features bold headline typography, sliding panel transitions, red duotone light leaks, and scanning line accents for authentic news style. Multiple image placeholders, centered titles, and stacked text sequences keep attention on key points while subtle particles add texture. Ideal for channel intros, breaking updates, program promos, and editorial segments. Tweak colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and go live fast with confident, newsroom polish.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us