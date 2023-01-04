Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking News Promo Daily News - Original - Poster image

Breaking News Promo Daily News

00:11 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 18 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
News style
News & Journalism
Title sequence
Bold
13.6Kexports
rating
Make your headlines impossible to ignore with a fast, broadcast-ready news promo. This template blends kinetic typography, glitch accents, and bold red duotone overlays with cinematic letterboxing for instant urgency. It features multiple text scenes, sleek banners and word highlights, plus space for images or video. Perfect for breaking news, updates, and newsroom packages, it pairs a two-column layout with grid moments for flexible storytelling. Customize colors, fonts, text, and media to match your brand and render quickly for on-air polish.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us