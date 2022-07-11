Breaking News Media Opener

Launch your news segment with a fast, high-impact opener. This broadcast-style template packs bold typography, red headline bars, glitch accents, brush-stroke reveals, and a global map with network lines. Use split-screen scenes and cinematic letterbox framing to present multiple headlines and imagery in seconds. The dark tritone palette keeps focus on the story while scanning bars and kinetic titles add urgency. Ideal for news & journalism promos, alerts, and program openers—fully customizable fonts, colors, and media for instant brand alignment.