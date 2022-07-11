Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Breaking News Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Breaking News Media Opener

00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 images · 25 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
News style
Intro
News & Journalism
Title sequence
Cartographic map
9.1Kexports
rating
Launch your news segment with a fast, high-impact opener. This broadcast-style template packs bold typography, red headline bars, glitch accents, brush-stroke reveals, and a global map with network lines. Use split-screen scenes and cinematic letterbox framing to present multiple headlines and imagery in seconds. The dark tritone palette keeps focus on the story while scanning bars and kinetic titles add urgency. Ideal for news & journalism promos, alerts, and program openers—fully customizable fonts, colors, and media for instant brand alignment.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us