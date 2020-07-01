Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge Gaming Transition - Original - Poster image

Grunge Gaming Transition

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Outro
Brush strokes
3Kexports
rating
Make a statement with an energetic grunge logo animation built from bold brush strokes, paint wipes, and gritty textures. This short, punchy design is perfect for intros and outros, focusing attention on your logo and tagline. Swap fonts, adjust colors, and fine‑tune strokes to match your brand. The dark base and vibrant accents deliver high contrast impact, while fast slide‑ins and punchy transitions keep the pace exciting. Ideal for creators and brands seeking a rugged, high‑energy reveal that’s quick to customize and ready to drop into your next video.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us