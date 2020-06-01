Glitch Neon You Tube Actions

Capture attention with a high-impact neon subscribe animation built for YouTube branding. This slick 3D scene showcases glowing engagement icons—like, share, play, and bell—set in a dark, atmospheric space with volumetric light rays and a reflective floor. Seamless transitions lead to a bold logo reveal, making it perfect for intros, outros, and quick channel promos. Customize colors and glow to match your brand and keep your audience engaged. Whether you’re launching a new series or refreshing your channel identity, this template delivers modern, energetic visuals that drive clicks and subscriptions.