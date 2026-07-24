Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Glitch YouTube Subscribe - Original - Poster image

Neon Pulse CTA

00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Subscribe animation
Outro
Glitch
Logo animation
YouTube
33exports
rating
Kick-start or wrap up your videos with a high-energy glitch sequence built for YouTube engagement. This template showcases bold platform icons and sequential prompts before finishing with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Customize fonts, colors, background, and branding to match your channel’s identity. The dark, neon-accented aesthetic and punchy transitions make it ideal for intros or outros where every second counts. No footage required—just drop in your logo and edit text. Deliver a polished, on-brand call to action that drives clicks and subscriptions in one fast, memorable hit.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us