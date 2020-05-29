Stomp Youtube Actions

Drive engagement with a fast, stomp-driven subscribe animation built for YouTube. This energetic template blends bold kinetic typography with glitch distortion, stacked text patterns, and clear Like/Share/Bell icons, finishing on a crisp logo reveal. Ideal as a punchy intro or outro, it spotlights your brand while nudging viewers to take action. Easily tailor text, colors, fonts and your logo to match your identity. The high-contrast look stays readable and impactful, helping your channel stand out and convert viewers into subscribers in seconds.