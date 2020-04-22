Liquid Paint Logo

Reveal your brand with a playful, cel-style paint animation that builds your mark in bold, flat colors. This clean logo animation doubles as an intro or outro, highlighting your logo and a short tagline on a vibrant backdrop. Scribble accents and a long shadow add personality while keeping the focus on your identity. Easily customize colors, toggle decorative strokes, and fine‑tune the tagline to match your brand. Ideal for creators, businesses, and channels that want a minimal, eye‑catching ident that feels fresh and handcrafted.