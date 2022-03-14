Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Promo Stories 2 - Original - Poster image

Urban Promo Stories 2

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Urban
Sale
Bold
9.3Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact vertical story promo with an urban, grunge vibe. This template blends bold typography, animated tile grids, paper textures, paint swipes and scribble accents to spotlight your offer in seconds. Perfect for product highlights, discounts and quick ads, it features smooth, staggered motion and punchy layouts optimized for mobile viewing. Easily swap media, adjust fonts and colors, and tailor headlines to your brand. Deliver a street-smart message that stands out and boosts engagement across social platforms.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us