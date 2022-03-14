Urban Promo Stories 2

Create a high-impact vertical story promo with an urban, grunge vibe. This template blends bold typography, animated tile grids, paper textures, paint swipes and scribble accents to spotlight your offer in seconds. Perfect for product highlights, discounts and quick ads, it features smooth, staggered motion and punchy layouts optimized for mobile viewing. Easily swap media, adjust fonts and colors, and tailor headlines to your brand. Deliver a street-smart message that stands out and boosts engagement across social platforms.