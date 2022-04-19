Urban Promo Stories 1

Craft a high-impact vertical promo designed for Stories and Reels. This energetic template blends bold typography with gritty urban textures—crumpled paper, plastic wrap, tape accents, and a paint-swipe headline bar. Bracket frames, scribbles, and stacked type add attitude, while smooth slide-ins keep the pace fast and polished. Ideal for announcing discounts, spotlighting products, or teasing drops across social channels. Easily customize media, fonts, and colors to match your brand and push out eye-catching story ads in minutes.