Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Promo Stories 4 - Original - Poster image

Urban Promo Stories 4

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Urban
Promo
Grunge
Brush strokes
1.6Kexports
rating
Make your story stand out with an energetic urban promo built from torn paper reveals, bold brush strokes, and gritty textures. This vertical template showcases your images in quick, stylish sequences, pairing punchy typography with vibrant color swipes. Ideal for social promos and highlights, it’s easy to customize—swap media, edit text, and tweak colors to match your brand. The grunge, street-inspired look gives your content attitude while keeping it clean and readable. Deliver a fast, eye-catching story that grabs attention and drives action in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us