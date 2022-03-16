Urban Promo Stories 3
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
4.2Kexports
Make your story ads pop with an urban, grunge-inspired promo. This vertical template blends bold typography, brush-stroke highlights, barcode accents, and gritty paper textures for an authentic street look. Easily swap in your photos, edit headlines and subheads, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Kinetic type, sliding panels, and layered stripes keep attention on your products from first frame to last. Ideal for fast, mobile-first campaigns across Instagram, TikTok, and more—whether you’re pushing drops, accessories, or lifestyle features.
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