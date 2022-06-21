Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Promo Stories 6 - Original - Poster image

Urban Promo Stories 6

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 videos · 4 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Urban
Grunge
Promo
Torn paper
1.7Kexports
rating
Bring street-ready energy to your stories with this urban promo template. A gritty torn‑paper aesthetic, bold typography, stacked text bands and vibrant gradients create instant impact. Optimized for vertical stories, it features quick scene changes, strong calls‑to‑action, and easy photo and text customization. Perfect for promoting products, drops, events, or lifestyle content, the collage-style layout and paper textures deliver authentic, high-contrast visuals that stand out in feeds. Tweak colors, fonts and headlines to match your brand and export in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us