Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Crypto Intro - Original - Poster image

Crypto Intro

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 2 images · 7 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Digital
Outro
Geometric
7Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a sleek, high-energy opener. This digital logo animation blends geometric panels, dot-grid textures and scan-bar reveals to build bold, modern titles before a clean logo reveal. Optimized for crypto and tech themes, it features a vibrant neon-ready palette, minimalist flat design and kinetic typography. Use it as an intro or outro to elevate streams, reviews and promos. Tweak colors, fonts and texts to match your brand, and drop in your logo for a polished, professional finish.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us