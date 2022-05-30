Crypto Intro

Kick off your videos with a sleek, high-energy opener. This digital logo animation blends geometric panels, dot-grid textures and scan-bar reveals to build bold, modern titles before a clean logo reveal. Optimized for crypto and tech themes, it features a vibrant neon-ready palette, minimalist flat design and kinetic typography. Use it as an intro or outro to elevate streams, reviews and promos. Tweak colors, fonts and texts to match your brand, and drop in your logo for a polished, professional finish.