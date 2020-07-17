Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Restaurant Cook Summer - Original - Poster image

Restaurant Cook Summer

00:05 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Food & Beverage
366exports
rating
Give your brand a flavorful first impression. This 3D logo animation assembles a lively swirl of produce around a clean circular frame to reveal your mark. It’s perfect for restaurants, chefs, food trucks, and culinary creators. Easily customize the palette to match your brand, adjust the hues of the ingredients, and drop in your logo for a polished intro or outro. Smooth, energetic motion and a modern, glossy look deliver instant appetite appeal across social, promos, and menus.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us