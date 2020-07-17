Restaurant Cook Summer

Give your brand a flavorful first impression. This 3D logo animation assembles a lively swirl of produce around a clean circular frame to reveal your mark. It’s perfect for restaurants, chefs, food trucks, and culinary creators. Easily customize the palette to match your brand, adjust the hues of the ingredients, and drop in your logo for a polished intro or outro. Smooth, energetic motion and a modern, glossy look deliver instant appetite appeal across social, promos, and menus.