Sketch Cooking Logo
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Create a charming culinary logo intro with playful, hand-drawn illustrations and watercolor textures. A pastel backdrop and smooth slide-ins frame your brand at center stage, perfect for restaurant, café, or cooking channel branding. Swap in your logo and fine-tune background and outline colors to match your identity. The relaxed, friendly pacing and illustrated ingredients make this a versatile logo animation for intros and outros across social, YouTube, and promotional content.
Similar templates
Best of Shoeeb