Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Cooking Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Cooking Logo Intro

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 3 images · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Food & Beverage
Outro
Flat design
525exports
rating
Give your food content a mouthwatering start with a vibrant, flat-design logo intro. This energetic template blends bold typography, framed image reveals, and a clean final logo to brand restaurant promos, recipe intros, and culinary videos. Customize colors, fonts, and background icons to fit your style. Swap in your own images and logo to create a polished opener or outro in minutes. The playful motion, bright gradients, and friendly icon pattern make it perfect for food & beverage marketing, YouTube intros, and social media ads.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us