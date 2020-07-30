Cooking Logo Intro

Give your food content a mouthwatering start with a vibrant, flat-design logo intro. This energetic template blends bold typography, framed image reveals, and a clean final logo to brand restaurant promos, recipe intros, and culinary videos. Customize colors, fonts, and background icons to fit your style. Swap in your own images and logo to create a polished opener or outro in minutes. The playful motion, bright gradients, and friendly icon pattern make it perfect for food & beverage marketing, YouTube intros, and social media ads.