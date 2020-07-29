Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cooking Intro 4K - Original - Poster image

Cooking Intro 4K

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 6 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Outro
Film Look
6.7Kexports
rating
Craft a striking logo animation with cinematic impact. This dynamic intro blends diagonal slice reveals, sliding panels, letterbox bars, and a subtle film-grain dust overlay for a refined, moody look. Clean typography and a centered logo keep branding front and center, while smooth, seamless transitions maintain momentum. Easily customize the logo or text, tagline, colors, fonts, and background to match your brand. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, and channel branding, this minimal yet elegant design puts your identity in the spotlight.
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Harchenko
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us