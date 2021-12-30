YouTube Fashion Horizontal
00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
1.5Kexports
Kick off your videos with a vibrant, geometric opener built for attention. This flat-design sequence delivers bold titles, smooth sliding panels, and a clean logo reveal with a tagline. Easily customize fonts, colors, and messaging to match your brand. It’s perfect for creators and businesses who want a modern intro, a quick promo, or a stylish outro that keeps branding front and center. With crisp animation and clear hierarchy, your headlines shine and your logo lands with impact—ready for social, channels, and campaigns.
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