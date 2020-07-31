Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Simple Cooking Logo Intro - Original - Poster image

Simple Cooking Logo Intro

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 5 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Food & Beverage
Wide logo
470exports
rating
Give your cooking videos a polished start with a clean, culinary-themed logo intro. This minimal design blends smooth slice transitions, flat line icons, and a crisp end card that spotlights your brand. Swap in your own images, adjust colors, and enjoy seamless, elegant motion that fits food channels, recipe content, and restaurant promos alike. The calm pacing and simple layout make it versatile for intros or outros, while the distinctive culinary icon set reinforces your niche without clutter. Effortless to customize, timeless in style, and perfect for YouTube and social video branding.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us