Clean Logo Reveal
00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10.9Kexports
Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimalist 3D logo animation. This elegant reveal combines smooth slide-ins, long shadows, glossy light sweeps and subtle lens flares for a refined finish. Add your logo or text, include a tagline or URL, and fine‑tune colors, flares, shadows and reflections to match your identity. Designed for clean, professional intros and outros, it delivers a sophisticated look that fits corporate, tech or creative brands alike. Simple to customize and quick to render, it’s an ideal way to elevate your video presence with style and clarity.
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