Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Clean Logo Reveal

00:07 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Outro
Elegant
10.9Kexports
rating
Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimalist 3D logo animation. This elegant reveal combines smooth slide-ins, long shadows, glossy light sweeps and subtle lens flares for a refined finish. Add your logo or text, include a tagline or URL, and fine‑tune colors, flares, shadows and reflections to match your identity. Designed for clean, professional intros and outros, it delivers a sophisticated look that fits corporate, tech or creative brands alike. Simple to customize and quick to render, it’s an ideal way to elevate your video presence with style and clarity.
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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Contact Us