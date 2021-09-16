Clean Logo Reveal

Give your brand a polished entrance with a minimalist 3D logo animation. This elegant reveal combines smooth slide-ins, long shadows, glossy light sweeps and subtle lens flares for a refined finish. Add your logo or text, include a tagline or URL, and fine‑tune colors, flares, shadows and reflections to match your identity. Designed for clean, professional intros and outros, it delivers a sophisticated look that fits corporate, tech or creative brands alike. Simple to customize and quick to render, it’s an ideal way to elevate your video presence with style and clarity.