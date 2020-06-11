Cooking Logo

Cook up attention with a playful logo animation made for food brands. A bright frying pan tosses colorful vegetables that guide the eye to your logo and tagline. Clean, flat-design visuals, pastel backgrounds, and bouncy motion make it perfect for restaurants, culinary channels, and food startups. Easily customize your logo, tagline, colors, and font, and add your own music for the perfect intro or outro. This charming, cartoon-style reveal brings warmth and flavor to your brand in seconds.