Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Shapes Cooking Intro - Original - Poster image

Shapes Cooking Intro

00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 6 images · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Food & Beverage
Minimal
Logo animation
Geometric
1.4Kexports
rating
Launch your cooking videos with a clean, geometric intro. This minimal opener blends a smooth image slideshow with a refined logo animation, set against a tasteful culinary icon background. Customize your colors, choose between square, circle, or hexagon transitions, and finish with your logo or title and tagline. Perfect for recipes, food brands, restaurants, and culinary tutorials, it delivers a polished, elegant start that sets expectations from the first second. Make your channel look professional with a cozy, modern style and effortless workflow.
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Harchenko
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us