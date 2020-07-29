Shapes Cooking Intro

Launch your cooking videos with a clean, geometric intro. This minimal opener blends a smooth image slideshow with a refined logo animation, set against a tasteful culinary icon background. Customize your colors, choose between square, circle, or hexagon transitions, and finish with your logo or title and tagline. Perfect for recipes, food brands, restaurants, and culinary tutorials, it delivers a polished, elegant start that sets expectations from the first second. Make your channel look professional with a cozy, modern style and effortless workflow.