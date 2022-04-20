YouTube Simple Opener
00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
14.8Kexports
Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal opener. This flat design template combines sliding panels, bold titles, and a refined logo reveal to introduce your brand in seconds. Customize text across multiple scenes, add your logo and tagline, and match colors and fonts to your identity. The smooth, modern motion is perfect for channel intros, promos, and video outros. Keep it simple yet memorable—this elegant title sequence is designed to look great with any brand style.
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