Youtube intro for cooking channel
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YouTube Simple Opener - Original - Poster image

YouTube Simple Opener

00:08 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Minimal
Title sequence
Flat design
14.8Kexports
rating
Make a strong first impression with a clean, minimal opener. This flat design template combines sliding panels, bold titles, and a refined logo reveal to introduce your brand in seconds. Customize text across multiple scenes, add your logo and tagline, and match colors and fonts to your identity. The smooth, modern motion is perfect for channel intros, promos, and video outros. Keep it simple yet memorable—this elegant title sequence is designed to look great with any brand style.
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CuteRabbit
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us