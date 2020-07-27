Fresh Food Logo

Give your culinary brand a fresh, handcrafted start. This watercolor logo animation frames your message with illustrated produce, soft paint washes, and clean typography. Two bold title scenes lead into a calm, centered logo reveal with a tagline. Ideal for restaurants, chefs, and cooking channels, the painterly style, pastel palette, and paper texture create an authentic, organic feel. Easily customize text, colors, and your logo to match your identity, then export a polished intro or outro that elevates every video.