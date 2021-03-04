Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Food Logo - Original - Poster image

Food Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Food & Beverage
Photorealistic
Intro
Rustic
3.8Kexports
rating
Make your brand irresistible with a cozy, photorealistic food logo reveal. A top‑down kitchen spread of fruits, vegetables, and utensils frames a warm wooden cutting board where your logo and tagline come to life. Ideal for restaurants, chefs, cafés, and food startups, this short logo animation works brilliantly as an intro or outro across social platforms. Fine-tune colors and typography to match your identity and deliver appetizing, high-impact branding in seconds. If you’re looking to spotlight flavor and craft, this rustic, culinary logo reveal is the perfect bite‑sized showcase.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us