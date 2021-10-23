Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 2

Summon a spooky start for your content with this vertical Halloween intro. A glowing 3D cauldron, jack‑o’-lanterns, candles and a cloaked figure set an eerie forest scene for your headline and logo. Perfect for party invites, seasonal promos, Stories and Reels, the animation blends cinematic horror style with atmospheric particles and smooth camera drift. Easily adjust colors, swap fonts, and personalize the title and branding for a frightfully on-theme opener or greeting. Deliver a clean, punchy logo reveal wrapped in Halloween vibes your audience won’t forget.