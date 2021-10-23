Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 3

Set the tone for Halloween with a spooky 3D intro featuring a glowing ghost, jack‑o’-lanterns, chains, and a moody forest. This vertical motion title is ideal for stories, invites, greetings, and quick promos. Customize two text fields and adjust colors to match your brand or event. Smooth, atmospheric animation and neon highlights keep your message clear and eye‑catching on mobile. Whether you’re announcing a party, posting a greeting, or teasing themed content, this template delivers a polished horror vibe in seconds.