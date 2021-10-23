Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 3 - Original - Poster image

Halloween Trick Or Treat Intro 3

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Halloween
3D motion graphics
Motion title
Horror
64exports
rating
Set the tone for Halloween with a spooky 3D intro featuring a glowing ghost, jack‑o’-lanterns, chains, and a moody forest. This vertical motion title is ideal for stories, invites, greetings, and quick promos. Customize two text fields and adjust colors to match your brand or event. Smooth, atmospheric animation and neon highlights keep your message clear and eye‑catching on mobile. Whether you’re announcing a party, posting a greeting, or teasing themed content, this template delivers a polished horror vibe in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us