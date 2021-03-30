Urban You Tube Intro Opener

Launch your channel with an urban, high-energy opener. This template combines grunge paper textures, torn transitions, brush strokes and stacked typography to build momentum toward a clean logo reveal. Customize multiple headline scenes, swap in your logo and tagline, and fine‑tune fonts and colors in minutes. Perfect for intros or outros for creators, brands and content series seeking a gritty street aesthetic with bold type and punchy motion. Optimized pacing and crisp motion graphics deliver immediate impact for YouTube and beyond.