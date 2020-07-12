Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Travel Opener - Original - Poster image

Summer Travel Opener

00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 11 images · 16 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Bold
Slideshow
Kinetic typography
Outline text
24.1Kexports
rating
Make a bold, energetic promo with fast kinetic typography, brush stroke accents, and modern split-screen slides. This type-led slideshow is perfect for quick intros or brand highlights and ends with a clean logo card. Customize fonts, colors, and tints, swap in your own photos or videos, and fine-tune grain and scribbles for the right vibe. Smooth motion and layered text styles—outline, stacked, and masked—keep attention on your message while guiding viewers scene to scene.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us