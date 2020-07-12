Summer Travel Opener
00:22 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 11 images · 16 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
24.1Kexports
Make a bold, energetic promo with fast kinetic typography, brush stroke accents, and modern split-screen slides. This type-led slideshow is perfect for quick intros or brand highlights and ends with a clean logo card. Customize fonts, colors, and tints, swap in your own photos or videos, and fine-tune grain and scribbles for the right vibe. Smooth motion and layered text styles—outline, stacked, and masked—keep attention on your message while guiding viewers scene to scene.
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