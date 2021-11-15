Black Friday Sale Opener

Create a high-impact Black Friday promo in seconds. This neon 3D opener features a futuristic console, bold headlines, and space for your logo, discount, promo code, and website. Smooth, energetic motion, smoke and particle accents, and glowing outlines deliver a premium, tech-forward look. Easily customize colors and typography, and export in horizontal or vertical formats for social ads, stories, and pre-rolls. Perfect for sales campaigns, product drops, and limited-time offers where attention and clarity matter.