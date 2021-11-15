Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Black Friday Sales Intro Opener Social Media - Original - Poster image

Black Friday Sales Intro Opener Social Media

00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
3D motion graphics
Sale
Futuristic
1.3Kexports
rating
Create a high-impact Black Friday promo in seconds. This neon 3D opener features a futuristic console, bold headlines, and space for your logo, discount, promo code, and website. Smooth, energetic motion, smoke and particle accents, and glowing outlines deliver a premium, tech-forward look. Easily customize colors and typography, and export in horizontal or vertical formats for social ads, stories, and pre-rolls. Perfect for sales campaigns, product drops, and limited-time offers where attention and clarity matter.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
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Untitled Project
by jayrhavi
it's good but it needs to improve
it is without a doubt excellent but more screens were needed, with the option of big and flashy letters to air promotion videos. the low point is that the logo doesn't stand out in this animation
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us