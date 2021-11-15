Black Friday Sales Intro Opener Social Media
00:06 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Create a high-impact Black Friday promo in seconds. This neon 3D opener features a futuristic console, bold headlines, and space for your logo, discount, promo code, and website. Smooth, energetic motion, smoke and particle accents, and glowing outlines deliver a premium, tech-forward look. Easily customize colors and typography, and export in horizontal or vertical formats for social ads, stories, and pre-rolls. Perfect for sales campaigns, product drops, and limited-time offers where attention and clarity matter.
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Reviews (1)
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by jayrhavi
it's good but it needs to improve
it is without a doubt excellent but more screens were needed, with the option of big and flashy letters to air promotion videos. the low point is that the logo doesn't stand out in this animation