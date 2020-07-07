Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Educational Historical Timeline - Original - Poster image

Educational Historical Timeline

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 images · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Digital
Timeline
Education
Intro
1.4Kexports
rating
Create a striking science or history timeline intro with clean typography, digital HUD grids and molecular equations on a dark, modern backdrop. This template blends images and video with modular scenes for headlines and supporting copy, ending on a polished brand frame. Customize colors, fonts, text and media to fit education, documentary, tech or corporate explainer use. Smooth camera drift, panel slides and a focused duotone palette deliver clarity and credibility without clutter.
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by fos123ice
superb intro
beyond my expectations and just what i needed. fantastic, thank you videobolt.
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us