Educational Historical Timeline
00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 9 images · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Create a striking science or history timeline intro with clean typography, digital HUD grids and molecular equations on a dark, modern backdrop. This template blends images and video with modular scenes for headlines and supporting copy, ending on a polished brand frame. Customize colors, fonts, text and media to fit education, documentary, tech or corporate explainer use. Smooth camera drift, panel slides and a focused duotone palette deliver clarity and credibility without clutter.
Reviews (1)
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by fos123ice
superb intro
beyond my expectations and just what i needed. fantastic, thank you videobolt.